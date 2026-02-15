Cayson Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CAPNR) Short Interest Update

Cayson Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CAPNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,858 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the January 15th total of 3,785 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,299 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,299 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Cayson Acquisition Stock Up 13.1%

Shares of CAPNR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 107,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,459. Cayson Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.19.

Get Cayson Acquisition alerts:

Cayson Acquisition Corp. is a Delaware-incorporated special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed on March 30, 2021. The company completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker CAPNR, raising capital to pursue business combinations with one or more operating companies. As a blank-check vehicle, Cayson Acquisition does not engage in traditional commercial operations until it identifies and consummates a qualifying merger, share exchange, asset acquisition or other similar business combination.

The company’s stated investment focus centers on businesses operating within the “blue economy,” including maritime transportation, port infrastructure, water treatment, environmental sustainability and related sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cayson Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cayson Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.