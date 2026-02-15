Cayson Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CAPNR) Short Interest Update

Cayson Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CAPNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,858 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the January 15th total of 3,785 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,299 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,299 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Cayson Acquisition Stock Up 13.1%
Shares of CAPNR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 107,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,459. Cayson Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.19.
The company’s stated investment focus centers on businesses operating within the “blue economy,” including maritime transportation, port infrastructure, water treatment, environmental sustainability and related sectors.
