Short Interest in Baiya International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BIYA) Expands By 48.5%

Baiya International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BIYA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 14,344 shares, a growth of 48.5% from the January 15th total of 9,660 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,995,697 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,995,697 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Baiya International Group Trading Down 4.5%

NASDAQ:BIYA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.53. 29,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,882. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $9.58. Baiya International Group has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $200.00.

Get Baiya International Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Baiya International Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Baiya International Group has an average rating of “Sell”.

Baiya International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We, Baiya International Group Inc (“Baiya”), are an offshore holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. We are not a Chinese operating company, but an offshore holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. As a holding company, we have no material operations and conduct all of our operations in China through the VIE, Shenzhen Gongwuyuan Network Technology Co, Ltd. (“Gongwuyuan”), and its subsidiaries, collectively, “PRC operating entities”. We entered into a series of Contractual Arrangements with the VIE and certain shareholders of Gongwuyuan, and this structure involves unique risks to investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baiya International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baiya International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.