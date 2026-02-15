Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. (NASDAQ:AZI) Short Interest Down 31.1% in January

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. (NASDAQ:AZI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 227,985 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the January 15th total of 330,666 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,377,850 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,377,850 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Stock Performance

Shares of Autozi Internet Technology (Global) stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.46. 1,095,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,684,558. Autozi Internet Technology has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38.

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) (NASDAQ:AZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.46 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Autozi Internet Technology (Global) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Autozi Internet Technology (Global) in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Autozi Internet Technology (Global) currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Company Profile

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides professional one-stop automotive products and services through online and offline channels in the People’s Republic of China. It sells new cars, and auto parts and accessories, as well as offers automotive insurance related services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, China.

