Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Short Interest Update

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 453,343 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the January 15th total of 330,807 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 510,982 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 510,982 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of MAXN stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,993. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $43.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Maxeon Solar Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.99% of Maxeon Solar Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Report on MAXN

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, traded on NASDAQ as MAXN, is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-efficiency solar panels. Utilizing its proprietary interdigitated back contact (IBC) cell architecture, Maxeon delivers advanced photovoltaic modules that offer superior performance, reliability, and durability to residential, commercial, and utility-scale customers. The company’s product portfolio includes a range of solar panels optimized for various installation scenarios and climates, underpinned by its commitment to quality and long-term warranty coverage.

Headquartered in Singapore, Maxeon operates manufacturing facilities in Malaysia, Mexico, and France, and maintains a broad footprint across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.