MicroStrategy Incorporated – 8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MicroStrategy Incorporated – 8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 120,571 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the January 15th total of 153,203 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,082 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 147,082 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy Incorporated – 8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated – 8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock by 559.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 69,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 59,055 shares during the period. King Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated – 8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock during the second quarter worth about $261,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated – 8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated – 8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

Get MicroStrategy Incorporated - 8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock alerts:

MicroStrategy Incorporated – 8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock Price Performance

NASDAQ STRK traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.00. 155,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,954. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.99. MicroStrategy Incorporated – 8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $129.48.

MicroStrategy Incorporated – 8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th.

MicroStrategy Incorporated is a global leader in enterprise analytics and business intelligence software. The company develops and markets a comprehensive analytics platform that enables organizations to visualize and analyze data from multiple sources, build interactive dashboards, and deliver insights through web and mobile applications. Its product suite includes on-premise and cloud-based offerings, designed to support large-scale deployments across a wide range of industries, from financial services and healthcare to retail and manufacturing.

Founded in 1989 by Chairman and co-founder Michael Saylor and co-founder Sanju Bansal, MicroStrategy has grown from a boutique software startup into an established public company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Incorporated - 8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy Incorporated - 8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.