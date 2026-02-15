Synthomer (OTCMKTS:SYYYF) Trading Down 52.3% – Here’s What Happened

Synthomer plc (OTCMKTS:SYYYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 52.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.3569 and last traded at $0.3569. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.7476.

Synthomer Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58.

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc is a UK?based specialty chemicals company that develops, manufactures and supplies synthetic polymers and latex products to a broad range of industries. The company’s portfolio includes emulsion polymers, synthetic latex, styrene butadiene and nitrile dispersions, as well as functional additives for coatings, adhesives, sealants and construction markets. Its solutions are designed to enhance performance in applications such as paints and coatings, paper and packaging, textiles, hygiene products and engineered materials.

Synthomer’s core activities center on research and development of water?based polymer technologies.

