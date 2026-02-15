First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ) Trading 0.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.70 and last traded at $38.63. Approximately 3,036 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 9,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.34.
First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $59.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average is $35.82.
First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.3361 per share. This is a boost from First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF
About First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF
The First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (KNGZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a sector-neutral US large-cap index selected and weighted based on dividend history and yield. KNGZ was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is issued by First Trust.
