GE Aerospace $GE Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,090,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462,038 shares during the period. GE Aerospace makes up 0.4% of Invesco Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,734,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up from $378.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $374.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total value of $1,222,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,245.55. This represents a 19.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total transaction of $9,305,348.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,103,507.98. This represents a 16.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE opened at $306.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $320.45 and a 200-day moving average of $305.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $159.36 and a 12-month high of $348.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.GE Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single?aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Featured Articles

