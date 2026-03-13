Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $14.56 Million Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 93,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,562,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 102.9% in the third quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 21,839 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,865,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,619,005,000 after buying an additional 1,464,406 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory increased its position in shares of Chevron by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 4,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Chevron by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 678,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,294,000 after buying an additional 56,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler raised its price target and reiterated an “overweight” stance on CVX, giving institutional investors a fresh bullish valuation reference. Benzinga

Piper Sandler raised its price target and reiterated an “overweight” stance on CVX, giving institutional investors a fresh bullish valuation reference. Positive Sentiment: Macro support: oil prices and geopolitical risk in the Middle East have pushed Chevron to new highs this week, lifting sentiment for integrated producers that benefit from higher crude. MarketBeat

Macro support: oil prices and geopolitical risk in the Middle East have pushed Chevron to new highs this week, lifting sentiment for integrated producers that benefit from higher crude. Positive Sentiment: Gulf of Mexico expansion: Chevron increased its footprint in the recent lease sale/auction, signaling continued investment in U.S. deepwater growth. Yahoo Finance

Gulf of Mexico expansion: Chevron increased its footprint in the recent lease sale/auction, signaling continued investment in U.S. deepwater growth. Positive Sentiment: Project development: Chevron Cyprus has advanced a Cyprus offshore gas project (Worley awarded FEED), indicating future production & gas sales potential in the Eastern Med. TipRanks

Project development: Chevron Cyprus has advanced a Cyprus offshore gas project (Worley awarded FEED), indicating future production & gas sales potential in the Eastern Med. Positive Sentiment: Heavy bullish options flow: an unusual spike in call buying shows short?term speculative/hedging interest that can amplify upward moves.

Heavy bullish options flow: an unusual spike in call buying shows short?term speculative/hedging interest that can amplify upward moves. Neutral Sentiment: Gorgon/LNG ownership shifts: MidOcean’s move to increase a stake in Gorgon LNG reflects ongoing portfolio shifts in Australian LNG, where Chevron is a long?standing partner — monitor implications for JV economics. Offshore?Technology

Gorgon/LNG ownership shifts: MidOcean’s move to increase a stake in Gorgon LNG reflects ongoing portfolio shifts in Australian LNG, where Chevron is a long?standing partner — monitor implications for JV economics. Neutral Sentiment: Venezuela opportunity remains in play: reports that Chevron and Shell are nearing deals to revive Venezuelan production are positive long?term but remain uncertain and subject to regulatory/geopolitical timing. MSN/Reuters

Venezuela opportunity remains in play: reports that Chevron and Shell are nearing deals to revive Venezuelan production are positive long?term but remain uncertain and subject to regulatory/geopolitical timing. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: an SEC filing shows R. Hewitt Pate sold 47,200 shares recently — while insider sales can be routine, some investors interpret them as a signal to reduce exposure near rally highs. SEC Form 4

Insider selling: an SEC filing shows R. Hewitt Pate sold 47,200 shares recently — while insider sales can be routine, some investors interpret them as a signal to reduce exposure near rally highs. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory hit: Chevron agreed to a DOJ settlement (about $1M penalty and retirement of ~$3.6M in invalid renewable credits) — small financially but a reputational/legal reminder. Benzinga

Regulatory hit: Chevron agreed to a DOJ settlement (about $1M penalty and retirement of ~$3.6M in invalid renewable credits) — small financially but a reputational/legal reminder. Negative Sentiment: Asset sale in Angola: Energean’s acquisition of Chevron stakes in offshore Angolan blocks reduces CVX near?term production exposure in that region; impact depends on sale price and redeployment of proceeds. Offshore?Technology

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $197.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.75. The firm has a market cap of $393.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $198.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron’s payout ratio is 106.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 272,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total value of $51,621,354.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,217.10. The trade was a 89.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alana K. Knowles sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.28, for a total transaction of $441,338.24. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,099,397 shares of company stock worth $196,196,468 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Argus set a $203.00 price target on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Freedom Capital lowered Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chevron from $179.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chevron

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Featured Articles

