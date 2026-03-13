iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP Shares Acquired by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $129.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $99.85 and a 1 year high of $145.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. It is a subset of the Russell Midcap Index and measures the performance of equity securities of Russell Midcap Index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.