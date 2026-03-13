Invesco Ltd. Increases Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,149,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 700,021 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 2.0% of Invesco Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,915,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $325.13 per share, with a total value of $325,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 36,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,900,408.26. This trade represents a 2.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $631,998.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 23,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,730,179.60. This represents a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 458,785 shares of company stock valued at $155,508,157 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Broadcom from $510.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $335.97 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $414.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $333.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.