Invesco Ltd. Increases Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,149,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 700,021 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 2.0% of Invesco Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,915,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Broadcom rolled out a 3nm 400G/lane optical PAM?4 DSP (Taurus BCM83640), positioned for 1.6T transceivers and next?gen AI networks — this strengthens Broadcom’s addressable market in datacenter optics and bandwidth-critical AI infrastructure. Broadcom Delivers Industry’s First 400G/lane Optical DSP for Next?Generation AI Networks
- Positive Sentiment: Broadcom announced it is shipping the world’s first 102.4 Tbps switch (Tomahawk 6 family), a product aimed at scale?out/scale?up AI clusters — enhances competitive positioning vs. peers in hyperscale networking. Broadcom Now Shipping World’s First 102.4 Tbps Switch in Production Volume
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlights liquid?cooled AI XPUs and 400G optics as drivers of a renewed bull case; media reports note these product wins helped lift sentiment and earlier intraday gains. Broadcom (AVGO) Is Up 7.6% After Liquid?Cooled AI XPUs And 400G Optics Push Has The Bull Case Changed?
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators are bullish: Reuters/InsiderMonkey coverage of Broadcom forecasting >$100B in AI chip sales by 2027 has fueled upside expectations; RBC and other outlets have raised targets/ratings recently. Broadcom (AVGO) Rises on AI Chip Sales Forecasts for 2027
- Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom recognized channel/partner success (11:11 Systems named Broadcom VMware Cloud Service Provider Partner of the Year) — supportive for execution but not market-moving on its own. 11:11 Systems Named Broadcom VMware Cloud Service Provider Partner of the Year 2025
- Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest reports in the feed show anomalous/zero values (NaN/0 shares) — the data appears unreliable and is not a meaningful driver of today’s trade. (No actionable link)
- Negative Sentiment: After a multi?day rally on AI optimism, today’s pullback likely reflects short?term profit?taking and technical resistance — combined with a high forward valuation that may make traders quicker to trim positions.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Broadcom from $510.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.30.
Shares of AVGO stock opened at $335.97 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $414.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $333.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 50.78%.
Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.
On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.
