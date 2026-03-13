Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 259,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,527 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $21,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,334,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,645,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,282,000 after purchasing an additional 836,594 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Zoom Communications by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 824,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,035,000 after buying an additional 94,464 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Zoom Communications by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Zoom Communications by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 284,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,506,000 after buying an additional 117,575 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $74.94 on Friday. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $97.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.59 and a 200 day moving average of $84.55.

Zoom Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 39.03%.Zoom Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.770-5.810 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Communications news, CFO Michelle Chang sold 8,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total value of $728,407.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,212.28. The trade was a 24.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 12,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $987,587.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,949.86. This represents a 85.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 183,084 shares of company stock valued at $15,704,721 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on Zoom Communications from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Zoom Communications to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.32.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom’s product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

