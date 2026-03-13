Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,617,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958,701 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,912,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $872,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 185,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,451,000 after purchasing an additional 40,947 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 96.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 40,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 19,829 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Evercore increased their target price on PepsiCo from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $158.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $171.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 8.77%.The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.83%.

PepsiCo announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

