Invesco Ltd. Buys 4,584,316 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,823,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,584,316 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,632,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. raised its holdings in AT&T by 363.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key AT&T News

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Loop Capital set a $29.00 price target on AT&T in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.35.

AT&T Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.33.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 12th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

