United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHGWW) Stock Price Up 41.3% – Here’s Why

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW – Get Free Report) was up 41.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.4662 and last traded at $0.4662. Approximately 49,980 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 283% from the average daily volume of 13,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

United Homes Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76.

United Homes Group Company Profile

United Homes Group, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the Southeast that provides affordable homes for the entry-level and first move-up byer segments. United Homes Group, Inc is based in Irmo, South Carolina.

