Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Short Interest Update

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 225,007 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the January 15th total of 303,006 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 663,115 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company's shares are short sold.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sypris Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Sypris Solutions stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.29. 70,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.77 million, a PE ratio of -32.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $4.74.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $28.67 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,631 shares of the auto parts company's stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Sypris Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company's stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: SYPR) is an engineering and manufacturing company headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The firm operates through two primary business segments—Contract Manufacturing and Power Solutions—delivering precision components, subassemblies, and service solutions to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers. Sypris Solutions caters to a diverse range of end markets, including heavy truck, automotive, defense, and industrial power generation.

Within its Contract Manufacturing segment, Sypris Solutions offers end-to-end capabilities from design and prototyping to toolmaking and final assembly.

