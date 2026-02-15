Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX) Short Interest Update

Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 222,129 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the January 15th total of 316,791 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 185,026 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 185,026 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spear Alpha ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Spear Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spear Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. FSA Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Spear Alpha ETF during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spear Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $949,000.

Spear Alpha ETF Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ SPRX traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.14. 328,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,081. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.67. The company has a market capitalization of $150.69 million, a P/E ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 1.52. Spear Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $16.31 and a 52-week high of $44.48.

Spear Alpha ETF Company Profile

The Spear Alpha ETF (SPRX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in global thematic companies it believes will benefit from breakthrough innovations in the industrial and technology space. SPRX was launched on Aug 2, 2021 and is managed by Spear.

