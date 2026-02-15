Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Up 1.0%

NRO opened at $3.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $3.43.

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund (NYSE American: NRO) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a Massachusetts business trust. Listed on the NYSE American exchange, the fund seeks to provide shareholders with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of real estate securities. Its structure allows investors to access a diversified pool of real estate assets within a single investment vehicle.

The fund’s primary investment focus is on equity real estate investment trusts (REITs), real estate operating companies and other real estate–related securities.

