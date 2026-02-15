Dar Global (LON:DAR) Stock Price Down 3.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Dar Global PLC (LON:DAR – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.30 and last traded at GBX 7.30. 152 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.55.

Dar Global Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.56. The company has a market capitalization of £13.14 million and a P/E ratio of 0.33.

Dar Global Company Profile

DarGlobal PLC is an international real estate developer specializing in exclusive luxury developments across the world’s most coveted cosmopolitan cities.

Catering to global citizens seeking prime investments, second homes, and luxury living, DarGlobal transforms real estate into economic catalysts, unlocking opportunities for both investors and the countries it enters.

DarGlobal has partnered with over 10 world-renowned luxury brands, including Trump Organization, Aston Martin, Automobili Lamborghini, Dolce & Gabbana, ELIE SAAB, Marriott Residences, Missoni, Mouawad, Pagani Automobili, and W Hotels.

