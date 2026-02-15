Dar Global (LON:DAR) Stock Price Down 3.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Dar Global PLC (LON:DAR – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.30 and last traded at GBX 7.30. 152 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.55.
Dar Global Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.56. The company has a market capitalization of £13.14 million and a P/E ratio of 0.33.
Dar Global Company Profile
Catering to global citizens seeking prime investments, second homes, and luxury living, DarGlobal transforms real estate into economic catalysts, unlocking opportunities for both investors and the countries it enters.
DarGlobal has partnered with over 10 world-renowned luxury brands, including Trump Organization, Aston Martin, Automobili Lamborghini, Dolce & Gabbana, ELIE SAAB, Marriott Residences, Missoni, Mouawad, Pagani Automobili, and W Hotels.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dar Global
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for Dar Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dar Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.