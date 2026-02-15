First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Stock Price Up 0.6% – What’s Next?

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.43 and last traded at $22.4040. 10,289 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 12,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.27.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.6%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.3516 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is the bank holding company for First Citizens Bank, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. Established in 1898, the company operates a network of branches across the United States, with a strong presence in the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and select Western markets. As a publicly traded company listed on NASDAQ under the ticker FCNCO, First Citizens BancShares serves both retail and institutional clients through a diversified platform of banking services.

The company’s core business activities include deposit taking, commercial and consumer lending, and mortgage origination.

