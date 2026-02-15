Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Rises By 69.5%

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQIGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 493,638 shares, a growth of 69.5% from the January 15th total of 291,158 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 574,537 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 574,537 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of RQI stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.19. 493,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,802. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.12.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 26.4% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 102.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 10.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (NYSE: RQI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide attractive levels of income and long-term growth of capital by investing primarily in real estate securities. The fund pursues a diversified portfolio approach, targeting real estate investment trusts (REITs) and real estate operating companies across a range of property sectors, including industrial, office, retail, residential and specialized real estate.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes high-quality, income-producing real estate securities.

