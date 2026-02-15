Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Rises By 69.5%

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 493,638 shares, a growth of 69.5% from the January 15th total of 291,158 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 574,537 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 574,537 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Up 1.8%
Shares of RQI stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.19. 493,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,802. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.12.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (NYSE: RQI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide attractive levels of income and long-term growth of capital by investing primarily in real estate securities. The fund pursues a diversified portfolio approach, targeting real estate investment trusts (REITs) and real estate operating companies across a range of property sectors, including industrial, office, retail, residential and specialized real estate.
The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes high-quality, income-producing real estate securities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.