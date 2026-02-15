Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Rises By 69.5%

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 493,638 shares, a growth of 69.5% from the January 15th total of 291,158 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 574,537 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 574,537 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of RQI stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.19. 493,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,802. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.12.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 26.4% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 102.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 10.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (NYSE: RQI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide attractive levels of income and long-term growth of capital by investing primarily in real estate securities. The fund pursues a diversified portfolio approach, targeting real estate investment trusts (REITs) and real estate operating companies across a range of property sectors, including industrial, office, retail, residential and specialized real estate.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes high-quality, income-producing real estate securities.

