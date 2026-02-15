Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) Short Interest Up 72.2% in January

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,441,132 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the January 15th total of 2,578,744 shares. Approximately 13.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 120,405,568 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 120,405,568 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 13.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,952,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,762,000. Lane Generational LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,849,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000.

Get Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Stock Performance

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,629,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,770,625. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $52.14.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, March 5th. The 1-10 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 4th.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (DUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. DUST was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.