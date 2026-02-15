Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF (NYSEARCA:NBDS) Short Interest Up 66.0% in January

Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF (NYSEARCA:NBDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 639 shares, a growth of 66.0% from the January 15th total of 385 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,214 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,214 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA NBDS traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $31.51. 4,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.54. Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $39.06. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000. TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF Company Profile

The Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF (NBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of global companies that are perceived to be positioned to benefit from disruptive innovations and trends. NBDS was launched on Apr 6, 2022 and is managed by Neuberger Berman.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.