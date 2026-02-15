Head-To-Head Survey: Relx (NYSE:RELX) vs. WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI)

WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Free Report) and Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WiMi Hologram Cloud and Relx”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WiMi Hologram Cloud $439.35 million 0.04 $9.97 million N/A N/A Relx $12.64 billion 4.48 $2.47 billion N/A N/A

Profitability

Relx has higher revenue and earnings than WiMi Hologram Cloud.

This table compares WiMi Hologram Cloud and Relx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WiMi Hologram Cloud N/A N/A N/A Relx N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of WiMi Hologram Cloud shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of Relx shares are held by institutional investors. 35.6% of WiMi Hologram Cloud shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Relx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for WiMi Hologram Cloud and Relx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WiMi Hologram Cloud 1 0 0 0 1.00 Relx 0 2 4 2 3.00

Volatility & Risk

WiMi Hologram Cloud has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Relx has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Relx beats WiMi Hologram Cloud on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WiMi Hologram Cloud

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. Its holographic AR advertising software enables users to insert into video footages real or animated three-dimensional objects; and online holographic AR advertising solution embeds holographic AR ads into films and shows. The company's holographic AR entertainment products consist primarily of payment middleware software, game distribution platform, and holographic mixed reality software. In addition, it engages in the provision of central processing algorithm services, and provides computer chip products to enterprise customers, as well as sells comprehensive solutions for central processing algorithms and related services with software and hardware integration. Further, the company's holographic AR technologies are used in software engineering, content production, cloud, big data, and artificial intelligence. Additionally, it provides hardware performance optimization and software algorithm optimization services to online game developers and game distributors. The company serves a range of industries, including manufacturing, real estate, entertainment, technology, media and telecommunications, travel, education, and retail. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. The Risk & Business Analytics segment provides customers with solutions and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with advanced technology and analytics to assist them in evaluating and predicting risk and enhancing operational efficiency. The Legal segment is a global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that helps customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes and advance the rule of law around the world. The Exhibitions segment is an event business, enhancing the effect of face-to-face through data and digital tools. The company was founded by Albert Edward Reed in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

