S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Short Interest Down 24.9% in January

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,116,092 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the January 15th total of 4,148,383 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,613,084 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,613,084 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
S&P Global Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $12.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $410.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,738,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,420. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $507.38 and a 200-day moving average of $511.27. The firm has a market cap of $122.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $381.61 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.16%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.
S&P Global Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.5% during the second quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
Key S&P Global News
Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Major brokerages reiterated bullish views — RBC Capital stuck with a Buy rating, reinforcing investor confidence in the company’s long-term fundamentals. RBC Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for S&P Global (SPGI)
- Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo likewise stayed constructive with a Buy, adding to the supportive analyst narrative that likely helped the stock today. Wells Fargo Remains a Buy on S&P Global (SPGI)
- Positive Sentiment: Industry recognition: S&P Global Ratings was named Ratings Provider of the Year at the Private Equity Wire European Awards — a credibility boost for the franchise and its fees/growth narrative. S&P Global Ratings Wins Ratings Provider of the Year
- Neutral Sentiment: Evercore ISI trimmed its price target but kept a bullish rating — mixed signal that tempers upside while still signaling medium?term confidence. Evercore ISI Trims S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) Price Target
- Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho cut its target from $657 to $551 but maintained an Outperform rating — another mixed analyst move that reduces implied upside while leaving a buy case intact. Mizuho Lowers Price Target for S&P Global
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary pieces and an options?flow deep dive reflect elevated attention and active positioning by traders, useful for short?term volatility but not clearly directional. S&P Global Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysis asking whether SPGI is fairly priced after the recent slump — highlights valuation debate that could keep trading choppy. Is S&P Global (SPGI) Still Priced Fairly After The Recent Share Price Slump
- Negative Sentiment: Near?term pressure stems from disappointing quarterly results that produced a new 12?month low — the company slightly missed EPS estimates and guidance/forward growth expectations are under the microscope. S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $675.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI set a $625.00 price target on S&P Global and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $657.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on S&P Global from $620.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eighteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.38.
Read Our Latest Analysis on SPGI
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.
S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than S&P Global
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.