S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Short Interest Down 24.9% in January

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,116,092 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the January 15th total of 4,148,383 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,613,084 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company's stock are sold short.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $12.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $410.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,738,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,420. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $507.38 and a 200-day moving average of $511.27. The firm has a market cap of $122.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $381.61 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.16%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.5% during the second quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Key S&P Global News

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $675.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI set a $625.00 price target on S&P Global and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $657.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on S&P Global from $620.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eighteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.38.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Featured Stories

