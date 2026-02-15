AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Short Interest Down 24.8% in January

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 285,420 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the January 15th total of 379,484 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 185,409 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 185,409 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $8.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $9.25 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

NYSE:MITT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 310,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,802. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $272.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This is an increase from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.7%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 98.92%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 703.3% in the 3rd quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 2,315,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,676 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 255,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 59,631 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 23.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 291,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 55,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. 27.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a publicly traded, closed-end management investment company that primarily focuses on investing in U.S. residential mortgage assets. The firm seeks to generate current income for its shareholders by acquiring a diversified portfolio of mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities. As an externally managed mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT), AG Mortgage Investment Trust aims to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns through active portfolio management and interest rate hedging strategies.

The company’s investment portfolio is concentrated in adjustable-rate residential mortgage loans, including so-called “jumbo” prime ARMs, as well as Agency and non-Agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

