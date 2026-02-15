Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Short Interest Update

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 7,908,565 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the January 15th total of 10,554,530 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,881,797 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,881,797 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 53,761 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 484,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,608 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Helix Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Helix Partners Management LP now owns 3,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,960,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfall Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Waterfall Asset Management LLC now owns 422,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 79,968 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on GNL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Global Net Lease to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,312,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,105. Global Net Lease has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $10.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Global Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently -53.15%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, net-lease commercial properties. The company’s business model centers on establishing long-term, triple-net leases with creditworthy tenants, enabling the pass-through of property operating expenses while aiming to provide predictable rental income and stable cash flows. Global Net Lease’s portfolio spans retail, industrial, office and light-industrial assets, each selected for its strategic location and tenant credit quality.

Since launching its initial public offering in April 2016, Global Net Lease has built a presence in key markets throughout the United States and Western Europe.

