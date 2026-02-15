Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Short Interest Update

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,216,324 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the January 15th total of 8,335,894 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,803,888 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,803,888 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.31.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NTR

Nutrien Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,904,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,908. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $45.78 and a 52 week high of $73.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.26. The stock has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 126,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 66,827 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 236,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. PCM Encore LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $674,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 770,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,575,000 after purchasing an additional 246,471 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutrien

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien’s business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.