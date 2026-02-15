First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSCS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSCS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 14,616 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the January 15th total of 22,244 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,960 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,960 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF Price Performance
Shares of FSCS stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $37.30. 10,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,176. First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $37.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.32. The firm has a market cap of $61.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.03.
First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.1035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF
About First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF
The First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (FSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The SMID Capital Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 well-capitalized small- and mid-cap US companies perceived to hold strong market positions. FSCS was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is issued by First Trust.
