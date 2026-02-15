First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSCS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSCS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 14,616 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the January 15th total of 22,244 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,960 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,960 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of FSCS stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $37.30. 10,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,176. First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $37.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.32. The firm has a market cap of $61.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Get First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.1035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF

About First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSCS. CWM LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $369,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (FSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The SMID Capital Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 well-capitalized small- and mid-cap US companies perceived to hold strong market positions. FSCS was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is issued by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.