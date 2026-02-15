Short Interest in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Declines By 45.8%

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 108,618 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the January 15th total of 200,236 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315,212 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 315,212 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:KBWD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.80. The company had a trading volume of 236,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,023. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The firm has a market cap of $431.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.82.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a $0.1479 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.