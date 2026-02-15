iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) Short Interest Update

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 20,040 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the January 15th total of 36,369 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,944 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,944 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYGH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 67,808.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,942,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,482,000 after buying an additional 6,932,718 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $4,395,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,433,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 33,154 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 76,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 22,809 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HYGH traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $86.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,521. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.23 and a 1-year high of $87.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.30. The firm has a market cap of $448.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.28.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk. HYGH was launched on May 27, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

