Short Interest in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Decreases By 44.3%

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,792,532 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the January 15th total of 3,216,263 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,509,240 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,509,240 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of MBB traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.55. 1,924,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260,843. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.84 and a fifty-two week high of $96.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.44 and a 200-day moving average of $95.12.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.3347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MBS ETF

About iShares MBS ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 349.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 23,964,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,510,000 after acquiring an additional 18,631,536 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,895,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566,099 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 77.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,632,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,883,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 10,569.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,463,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

