Short Interest in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Decreases By 44.3%

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,792,532 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the January 15th total of 3,216,263 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,509,240 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.4%
Shares of MBB traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.55. 1,924,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260,843. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.84 and a fifty-two week high of $96.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.44 and a 200-day moving average of $95.12.
iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.3347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.
About iShares MBS ETF
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).
