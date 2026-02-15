WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 808 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the January 15th total of 1,051 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,943 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 18,943 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:UNIY opened at $49.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average is $49.21. WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $47.70 and a 12 month high of $49.87.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 27th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund

About WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund stock. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ( NASDAQ:UNIY Free Report ) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ETF (UNIY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is passively managed to hold a broad portfolio of USD-denominated bonds of various credit quality and maturity. The index uses a tier-weighting methodology that weights a portion of the portfolio for enhanced yield. UNIY was launched on Feb 7, 2023 and is managed by WisdomTree.

