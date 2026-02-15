Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:SROI) Trading 0.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:SROI – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.70 and last traded at $34.65. 386 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.61.

Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th.

About Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF

The Calamos ETF Trust – Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF (SROI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in global equities of any market capitalization. The fund targets those that are perceived to have positive ESG ratings and growth potential SROI was launched on Feb 3, 2023 and is managed by Calamos.

