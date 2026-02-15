Aclara Resources (TSE:ARA) Trading Down 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

Aclara Resources Inc. (TSE:ARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.93 and last traded at C$3.08. Approximately 406,668 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 243,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.16.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$677.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 32.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.54.

Aclara Resources

Aclara Resources Inc is a development-stage rare earth mineral resources company with approximately 451585 hectares of mining concessions located in the Maule Nuble Biobio and Araucan a regions of Chile. It is focused on the development and on the future construction and operation of the Penco Module which aims to produce a rare earth concentrate through a processing plant that will be fed by clays from nearby deposits.

