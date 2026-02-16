Short Interest in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Decreases By 41.0%

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 13,339 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the January 15th total of 22,597 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,915 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,915 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Dolphin Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of DLPN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.47. 13,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $17.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.60. Dolphin Entertainment has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46.

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a negative return on equity of 65.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLPN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolphin Entertainment

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Dolphin Entertainment worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

About Dolphin Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and production company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

Recommended Stories

