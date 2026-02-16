IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,608 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the January 15th total of 4,335 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,533 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,533 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

IF Bancorp Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of IROQ traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.72. 1,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,174. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.86 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.18. IF Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 10.80%.The firm had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in IF Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of IF Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IF Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,016,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IF Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in IF Bancorp by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 30,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of IF Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, IF Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans primarily comprising automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans.

