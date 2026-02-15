Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Stock Price Up 13.5% – Here’s Why

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) traded up 13.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.84. 695,221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 315,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Neptune Digital Assets Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$107.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.97.

About Neptune Digital Assets

(Get Free Report)

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools. The company was formerly known as Neptune Dash Technologies Corp. and changed its name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp. in December 2020. Neptune Digital Assets Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.