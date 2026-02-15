Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 18,809 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the January 15th total of 23,663 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,645 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 25,645 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kovitz Core Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kovitz Core Equity ETF stock. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Get Kovitz Core Equity ETF alerts:

Kovitz Core Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Kovitz Core Equity ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.90. 42,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,458. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.99. Kovitz Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $28.17.

Kovitz Core Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

Kovitz Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.0061 per share. This represents a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th.

(Get Free Report)

The Kovitz Core Equity ETF (EQTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a narrow, core equity portfolio of companies believed by the adviser to be high quality and undervalued. The actively managed fund invests in large- and mid-cap companies around the globe. EQTY was launched on Dec 28, 2011 and is managed by Kovitz.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kovitz Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kovitz Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.