Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) vs. Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Financial Analysis

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) and Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of Woodside Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Woodside Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Woodside Energy Group and Alvopetro Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodside Energy Group 0 3 0 1 2.50 Alvopetro Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodside Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Alvopetro Energy 37.69% 22.24% 17.66%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodside Energy Group $13.18 billion 2.68 $3.57 billion N/A N/A Alvopetro Energy $45.52 million 4.78 $16.30 million $0.52 11.38

Woodside Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than Alvopetro Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Woodside Energy Group has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alvopetro Energy has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Woodside Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Alvopetro Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Alvopetro Energy pays out 76.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Woodside Energy Group beats Alvopetro Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour. The company involves in development of new energy products and carbon services. The company was formerly known as Woodside Petroleum Ltd and changed its name to Woodside Energy Group Ltd in May 2022. Woodside Energy Group Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. operates as an independent upstream and midstream operator. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil. Alvopetro Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

