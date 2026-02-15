Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GMNY) Short Interest Down 20.8% in January

Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GMNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 12,201 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the January 15th total of 15,411 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,946 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,946 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMNY. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth $13,676,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $736,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $296,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Composition Wealth LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 291,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,566,000 after purchasing an additional 16,820 shares during the last quarter.
Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,732. Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.36 and a 52-week high of $50.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.77.
Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend
About Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF
The Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF (GMNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income by investing in municipal securities exempt from federal and New York state income tax. The actively managed fund mainly holds investment grade bonds with a two- to eight-year duration. GMNY was launched on Jul 23, 2024 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.
