Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GMNY) Short Interest Down 20.8% in January

Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GMNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 12,201 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the January 15th total of 15,411 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,946 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,946 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMNY. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth $13,676,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $736,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $296,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Composition Wealth LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 291,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,566,000 after purchasing an additional 16,820 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,732. Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.36 and a 52-week high of $50.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.77.

Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.1428 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%.

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF (GMNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income by investing in municipal securities exempt from federal and New York state income tax. The actively managed fund mainly holds investment grade bonds with a two- to eight-year duration. GMNY was launched on Jul 23, 2024 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.