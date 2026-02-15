Head-To-Head Comparison: MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) vs. Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI)

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) and Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

MetroCity Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Eagle Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. MetroCity Bankshares pays out 38.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Financial Services pays out 95.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Eagle Financial Services has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. MetroCity Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

MetroCity Bankshares has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Financial Services has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

25.3% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Eagle Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Eagle Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MetroCity Bankshares and Eagle Financial Services”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MetroCity Bankshares $155.63 million 4.76 $68.71 million $2.63 11.05 Eagle Financial Services $105.89 million 1.97 $8.21 million $1.30 29.86

MetroCity Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Financial Services. MetroCity Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MetroCity Bankshares and Eagle Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MetroCity Bankshares 27.93% 15.73% 1.89% Eagle Financial Services 7.76% 9.99% 0.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MetroCity Bankshares and Eagle Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MetroCity Bankshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 Eagle Financial Services 0 2 2 0 2.50

MetroCity Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.71%. Eagle Financial Services has a consensus price target of $42.25, indicating a potential upside of 8.84%. Given Eagle Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eagle Financial Services is more favorable than MetroCity Bankshares.

Summary

MetroCity Bankshares beats Eagle Financial Services on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer loans, including single family residential loans; construction and development, and owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; letters of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage loans, and SBA loans. In addition, it offers online banking services, which include access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; mobile banking solutions, such as remote check deposit with mobile bill pay; and automated teller machines and telephone banking services. Further, it provides debit cards for checking customers, direct deposits, and cashier's checks; treasury management services, including wire transfer, automated clearing house, and stop payments services; and cash management deposit products, such as remote deposit capture, positive pay, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Eagle Financial Services

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company’s deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction and land development, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as secured and unsecured consumer loans, which include personal installment loans, personal lines of credit, automobile loans, and credit card loans. The company also offers personal and retirement plan services; investment services comprising tax-deferred annuities, IRAs and rollovers, mutual funds, retirement plans, college savings plans, life insurance, long term care insurance, fixed income investing, brokerage CDs, and full service or discount brokerage services; non-deposit investment products; and title insurance products. In addition, it provides ATM and debit cards; and telephone, internet, and mobile banking services, as well as other commercial deposit account services, such as ACH origination and remote deposit capture services. The company operates through twelve full-service branches, two loan production offices, one wealth management office, and one drive-through only facility, as well as 13 ATM locations in the Virginia communities of Berryville, Winchester, Boyce, Stephens City, Purcellville, Warrenton, Leesburg, Ashburn, and Fairfax. Eagle Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Berryville, Virginia.

