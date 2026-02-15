Pinnacle Food Group Limited (NASDAQ:PFAI) Short Interest Update

Pinnacle Food Group Limited (NASDAQ:PFAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 13,164 shares, a growth of 72.8% from the January 15th total of 7,620 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,523 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 31,523 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Pinnacle Food Group Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ PFAI traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,987. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19. Pinnacle Food Group has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pinnacle Food Group stock. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Food Group Limited (NASDAQ:PFAI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Marex Group plc owned about 0.32% of Pinnacle Food Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Pinnacle Food Group

Our Mission We are committed to becoming a leader in the field of smart farming solution services, focusing on vertical and hydroponic farming. Our goal is to promote sustainable food security by developing and building customized smart farming systems based on the systematic integration of technology, hardware and software, coupled with a full range of integrated technical and supply services (Farming as a Service, or FaaS). We currently sell hydroponic growing systems and technical support services to individual households and community groups and are developing a hydroponic growing system for urban farms.

