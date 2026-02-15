My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 191,653 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the January 15th total of 242,749 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,820 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 141,820 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

My Size Trading Up 0.3%

MYSZ stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 53,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,786. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -0.29. My Size has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04.

Get My Size alerts:

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. My Size had a negative net margin of 47.39% and a negative return on equity of 51.51%. The business had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that My Size will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of My Size

About My Size

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in My Size stock. DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in My Size, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MYSZ Free Report ) by 114.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,046 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC owned about 1.90% of My Size worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

My Size, Inc (NASDAQ: MYSZ) is a technology company specializing in mobile measurement and dimensioning solutions designed to optimize online shopping and logistics operations. Leveraging proprietary algorithms and smartphone sensors, the company enables consumers to obtain accurate body measurements and apparel fit recommendations, while also providing carriers and warehouses with automated package dimensioning systems. By addressing pain points related to e-commerce returns and shipping inefficiencies, My Size aims to drive cost savings and improve customer satisfaction across the retail and delivery ecosystems.

The company’s flagship offering, MySizeID™, is a mobile application and software development kit (SDK) that integrates with e-commerce platforms to guide shoppers to the correct garment size.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for My Size Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for My Size and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.