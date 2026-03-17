Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 30,110.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,439,845,000 after buying an additional 4,653,304 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $696,841,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,830,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,004,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,927 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,273,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,831,000 after acquiring an additional 796,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,109,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $948,549,000 after purchasing an additional 619,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Foskett sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $63,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,098. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.18, for a total transaction of $234,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 15,310 shares in the company, valued at $3,585,295.80. This represents a 6.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,515 shares of company stock worth $887,074 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $209.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $84.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $203.26 and a one year high of $329.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.62 and its 200 day moving average is $258.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 68.44%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.091-11.011 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $272.00 to $262.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $303.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $311.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP’s product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

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