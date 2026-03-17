Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. $T

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 162,557 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $2,228,655,000. Amundi boosted its position in AT&T by 67.5% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 42,295,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040,328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,355,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,139,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310,560 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,422,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,070,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,291,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404,376 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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AT&T Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.28. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $194.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.91 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $32.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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