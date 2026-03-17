Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases 1,600,000 Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. $MXCT

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. MaxCyte makes up approximately 0.4% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned 7.69% of MaxCyte worth $12,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in MaxCyte in the second quarter worth $38,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in MaxCyte in the second quarter worth $40,000. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 75.8% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 11,135 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 266.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 18,913 shares during the period. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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MaxCyte Price Performance

NASDAQ:MXCT opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $3.33. The company has a market cap of $86.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MXCT has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded MaxCyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MXCT

About MaxCyte

(Free Report)

MaxCyte, Inc (NASDAQ: MXCT) is a clinical?stage cell therapy platform company that develops and commercializes proprietary flow electroporation technology for the delivery of macromolecules into living cells. The company’s instruments and consumables are designed to support research, preclinical development and clinical?scale manufacturing of cell therapies across a variety of modalities, including engineered T cells, natural killer (NK) cells and induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) therapies.

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