Valero Energy Corporation $VLO Stake Lifted by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 139.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,905 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 20.8% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 360.9% in the third quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 20,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 16,055 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 86.4% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 116,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,920,000 after buying an additional 54,228 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 80,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,622,000 after acquiring an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $203.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Argus upgraded Valero Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total value of $95,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $232.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $240.27.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $30.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 1.91%.Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.83%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company’s operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

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