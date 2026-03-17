MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 18,214 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. $PBA

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,123,402 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 18,214 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $126,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PBA. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 8.6% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 309,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,528,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 76,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 30,523 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,658,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 411.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,247,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 14.1% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,629,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,139,000 after acquiring an additional 201,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PBA shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research raised Pembina Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Securities downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.78. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $45.09.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 21.76%.The company’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.47%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) is a North American energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates midstream assets that transport, store and process hydrocarbons. Its core business focuses on the transportation of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and condensate, along with gas processing, fractionation, storage and related marketing services. Pembina serves producers, refiners and other energy companies by providing pipeline capacity, terminal services and midstream solutions that link upstream production to downstream markets and export facilities.

The company’s asset base is concentrated in Western Canada, including major operations in Alberta and British Columbia, and it also has operations and commercial activities that extend into the United States.

See Also

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