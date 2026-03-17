Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 55,561 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.21.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $54,756,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,318,547 shares in the company, valued at $605,701,198.44. This trade represents a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $40,087,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,621,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,157,187.01. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,017,780 shares of company stock worth $185,596,715 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.6%

NVIDIA stock opened at $183.22 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

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